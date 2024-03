Casali will not make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Casali was brought in as a non-roster invitee this spring, but he was unable to beat out Nick Fortes or Christian Bethancourt for a spot on the roster. Casali has the ability to opt out of his contract with the Marlins and enter free agency, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will do so.