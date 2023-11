The Reds declined Casali's $2.5 million option for 2024 on Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old backstop will receive a $750,000 buyout and enter the free agent market. Casali slashed just .175/.290/.200 with six RBI across 96 plate appearances in 2023 and likely will be limited to a depth role with his new organization.