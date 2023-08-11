Casali (foot) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Casali landed on the injured list July 24 with a bruised left foot and is now set to begin the final stage of his recovery process. The Reds were carrying three catchers prior to Casali getting injured, so it's possible Casali is optioned to Louisville upon being reinstated so Cincinnati can maintain a traditional two-catcher roster.
