site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-curt-casali-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Curt Casali: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Casali isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Casali will get a breather after he went 3-for-5 with an RBI over the last two games. Austin Wynns is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read