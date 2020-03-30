Play

Davis was released by the Giants organization Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.comreports.

Davis has played in just 23 games during the past two season, slashing .128/.306/.205 with three runs scored across 49 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder was drafted 87th overall by San Francisco in the 2014 first-year player draft. Davis will seek out an opportunity to earn his major-league debut with a different franchise heading into the 2020 season.

