Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 28 Saturday at Blue Jays INN 6 H 5 ER 1 BB 1 K 8 It took real faith to stick with Mitch Keller through his rocky April, a month when so many pitchers were emerging on the waiver wire. Then again, he's the sort of pitcher who will always require a leap of faith. He defies convention in that he gets strikeouts without the benefit of whiffs and is lacking a true put-away pitch, but he's nimble enough to tinker his way out of any rough patch. He seems to have done that in his past five starts -- putting together a 1.34 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 -- but specifically, I want to focus on the last four. That's when he began throwing his cutter harder (by more than 1 mph). The league may catch up to it eventually, but when it does, you can feel confident he'll make another tweak to get back on track.

Gavin Stone SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #71 • Age: 25 Sunday vs. Rockies INN 5 H 4 ER 0 BB 2 K 6 Gavin Stone's five scoreless innings Sunday give him a 1.64 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past seven starts, but his 6.4 K/9 during that stretch is cause for concern. The fear is that he's an incomplete pitcher, having a world-beating changeup but not a strong enough breaking ball to hold up as a conventional starting pitcher. That's what makes Sunday's start so noteworthy. He actually faded the changeup, making it his fourth-most-thrown pitch on the day, and emphasized the slider, which was responsible for nine of his 15 swinging strikes. It's the second time in four starts that the slider has been a big bat-misser for him, so he's making strides toward gaining the main thing he's lacking.

Yimi Garcia RP TOR Toronto • #93 • Age: 33 2024 Stats SV 3 ERA 1.57 WHIP 0.74 INN 23 BB 7 K 29 Yimi Garcia worked the ninth inning of a tie game Friday and picked up the Blue Jays' only save of the weekend Sunday, confirming that he'll be the one to fill in for injured closer Jordan Romano. And judging by his other numbers, he could be a nice fit in the role. The problem is that we don't have a clue how long Romano will be out. The injury is a recurrence of the elbow inflammation that sidelined him for the start of the season -- and he had pitched poorly since returning. But an MRI revealed no structural damage, in which case he may only need a couple weeks off. If Hector Neris or Trevor Megill is available in your league, then they should still take priority over Garcia.

Ryan Weathers SP MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 24 Saturday vs. Rangers INN 6 H 9 ER 4 BB 0 K 11 Yes, Ryan Weathers' ERA and WHIP both went up with Saturday's start, but it's kind of flown under the radar how low they were to begin with. Even including this latest start, he has a 1.67 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in his past four, bringing him to 3.41 and 1.12 for the year. So why am I shining a light on it now? This latest start saw Weathers notch a season-high 11 strikeouts, which are the one thing he's been lacking, and I don't think it was a fluke. Of his 21 swinging strikes Saturday, 13 came on the changeup, which has a 40 percent whiff rate. That's elite and suggests a high strikeout rate is possible, but the changeup isn't even close to being Weathers' best swing-and-miss pitch. His sweeper has a 55 percent whiff rate, which is almost unheard of. The two pitches together point to a seriously high ceiling that Weathers may be on the verge of meeting.