blake-snell.jpg

Here we go again with Blake Snell. Before the reigning NL Cy Young winner has even had the chance to get comfortable in a Giants uniform, he's back on the IL with the same groin injury that already sidelined him for a month.

Between the two IL stints, he's made six starts for his new team, but chances are you haven't gotten credit for anything he's done yet. Or I should hope not, anyway. His late signing and hurried buildup seemed like a disaster in the making, given his well-documented volatility, and all the interruptions certainly haven't helped to stabilize things. In the face of another IL stint, it's easy to look at his 9.51 ERA and 1.94 WHIP and declare him dead weight.

But of course, you should know better than to prejudge Snell after only six starts. Through nine starts last year, he had a 5.40 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. Through 10 starts in 2022, he had a 5.22 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Through 19 starts in 2021, he had a 5.44 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. In each of those instances, without any forewarning, he flipped a switch that made him indispensable in Fantasy the rest of the way, going so far as to earn him a Cy Young award last year.

There's of course no guarantee that his 2024 follows the same pattern, but a three-year trend is one you have to see through to the bitter end. You knew what you were getting into when you drafted Snell. Allow him to fall into the wrong hands, and you'll feel the pain twice over. The good news is that, at least for the time being, you don't have to use up a bench spot to keep him around.

In other IL developments ... welcome back, Royce Lewis. The oft-injured third baseman has been shelved since straining his quadriceps on opening day but is expected to be activated Tuesday. And it sounds like White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (strained hip flexor) may join him in coming off the IL. Seeing as both were selected in the first five rounds of Fantasy drafts, they would place near the top of these IL stash rankings if I had bothered to include them. But I've instead taken the liberty of removing them so that the list doesn't appear out of date from the moment it's published.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies SS
strained hamstring - just resumed baseball activities after a setback two weeks ago
2
player headshot
Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained hamstring - will begin throwing progression Tuesday, may only miss the minimum
3
player headshot
Edwin Diaz New York Mets RP
shoulder impingement - no timetable given, but likely back at some point in June
4
player headshot
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
pinched nerve in elbow - cleared to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, but still weeks from returning
5
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
torn meniscus - no baseball activities yet, but hitters of his ilk are a prized asset
6
player headshot
Bobby Miller Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - working to regain velocity on rehab assignment, needs another 1-2 starts
7
player headshot
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
back surgery - throwing bullpen sessions; close to resuming rehab assignment after thumb shut it down
8
player headshot
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
elbow inflammation - recurrence of injury that cost him three weeks; has received anti-inflammatories
9
player headshot
Triston Casas Boston Red Sox 1B
cartilage tear in rib - doing everything but swinging a bat, hoping to return in late June
10
player headshot
Blake Snell San Francisco Giants SP
strained groin - recurrence of an injury that already cost him a month; timetable undetermined
Also really difficult to drop
11
player headshot
Yu Darvish San Diego Padres SP
strained groin - originally reported as hamstring issue; sounds like it could be short absence
12
player headshot
Zach Eflin Tampa Bay Rays SP
back inflammation - Sunday bullpen session went well, could be activated as early as Wednesday
13
player headshot
Nolan Jones Colorado Rockies LF
strained back - resumed rehab assignment Sunday after dealing with knee soreness
14
player headshot
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
strained oblique - already missed two weeks, shut down for another week after feeling "twinge" in rib cage
15
player headshot
Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained shoulder - beginning throwing program Tuesday, putting him on track to return in July
16
player headshot
Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C
thumb surgery - could be activated when team returns from London, beating timetable by two weeks
17
player headshot
Tyler O'Neill Boston Red Sox LF
knee inflammation - has received cortisone shot, likely back when first eligible
18
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
fractured wrist - has resumed swinging bat and "looks great," says manager Bruce Bochy; still weeks away
19
player headshot
Jon Gray Texas Rangers SP
strained groin - threw to hitters Monday, could return at the end of the week
20
player headshot
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - one start into rehab assignment, which could last a couple weeks
21
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
elbow inflammation - recurrence of an injury that cost him two weeks, could need longer this time
22
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - close to resuming rehab assignment, which was halted for minor lat issue
23
player headshot
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
strained shoulder - also recovering from triceps inflammation, just doing light throwing for now
24
player headshot
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
fractures in back - playing catch, still on track for start of second half
Still a priority on some level
25
player headshot
Willson Contreras St. Louis Cardinals C
fractured forearm - about four weeks into 10-week timetable, likely back after All-Star break
26
player headshot
Xander Bogaerts San Diego Padres 2B
fractured shoulder - not a clear timetable but almost certainly out for the rest of the first half
27
player headshot
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
fractured wrist - will have follow-up exam this week, which could clear him for hitting
28
player headshot
Evan Carter Texas Rangers LF
back tightness - no timetable given, but likely back at some point in June
29
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals RF
strained oblique - could sideline him for all of June
30
player headshot
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder surgery - throwing bullpen sessions, suggesting he could be ready for start of second half
31
player headshot
Cristian Javier Houston Astros SP
forearm discomfort - no update on his status since he was sent for imaging a week ago
32
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained lat - about a month into throwing program; rehab assignment likely not far off
Stashing is purely a luxury
33
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
shoulder surgery - has been running and throwing already, likely just a couple weeks from swinging bat
34
player headshot
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
wrist surgery - taking batting practice from both sides, but no word of rehab assignment yet
35
player headshot
Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers RF
stress fracture in back - timetable unclear, but no guarantee to return in first half
36
player headshot
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox DH
strained hamstring - expected to miss another 3-4 weeks
37
player headshot
Brandon Marsh Philadelphia Phillies LF
strained hamstring - injury considered "very mild," so he may be looking at a minimum stay
38
player headshot
Masataka Yoshida Boston Red Sox DH
strained thumb - reported no issues after batting practice, could begin rehab assignment this week
39
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
Tommy John surgery - rehab assignment going well, but more likely to be optioned than activated
40
player headshot
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
Tommy John surgery - no updates since April, so it's safe to assume he'll return late, if at all
41
player headshot
Michael Wacha Kansas City Royals SP
fractured foot - can play catch from a knee, could return in 3-4 weeks
42
player headshot
Jorge Polanco Seattle Mariners 2B
strained hamstring - not expected to be a lengthy absence, so could return this week or next
43
player headshot
Vaughn Grissom Boston Red Sox 2B
strained hamstring - still awaiting MRI but doesn't think it's as bad as the one that cost him six weeks
44
player headshot
Dean Kremer Baltimore Orioles SP
strained triceps - threw a bullpen session Monday, suggesting he's close to beginning rehab assignment
45
player headshot
Clarke Schmidt New York Yankees SP
strained lat - will be shut down 4-6 weeks, putting him out until the second half
46
player headshot
Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP
Tommy John surgery - has been throwing live batting practice for a couple weeks; rehab assignment close
47
player headshot
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - has been throwing bullpen sessions for a month; rehab assignment close
48
player headshot
Tyler Mahle Texas Rangers SP
Tommy John surgery - back to facing live hitters after weeks of bullpen sessions; aiming for second half
49
player headshot
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
flexor tendon surgery - throwing bullpen sessions; aiming to return some point in second half
50
player headshot
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
Tommy John surgery - looked strong in latest rehab start, but may be optioned when activated