Giants' Gregor Blanco: Stationed on bench Sunday
Blanco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Blanco posted a trio of strikeouts Saturday and will now head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Brandon Belt will take over in left field with Pablo Sandoval filling in at first base.
More News
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: Hits first home run•
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: On bench Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: Day off against left-hander•
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: Hits bench for second game of doubleheader•
-
Giants' Gregor Blanco: Rides pine versus lefty Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...