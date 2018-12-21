Mets' Gregor Blanco: Agrees to terms with Mets
Blanco inked a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports.
Blanco spent the 2018 campaign with the Giants, playing in 68 games for the big-league club while spending half the year at Triple-A Sacramento. During his time with San Francisco, he slashed a dismal .217/.262/.317 with two home runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases. The 35-year-old will provide a little extra outfield depth within the Mets' system heading into next year.
