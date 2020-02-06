Gregor Blanco: Accepts front office job
Blanco accepted a job with MLB as a Senior Director of Baseball Operations, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Blanco has decided to call it quits after spending all of the 2019 season in the minors. The 36-year-old outfielder played with four different teams across 10 seasons, notably winning a pair of World Series titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014. Blanco posted a career .255/.338/.348 slash line across 1,060 big-league games.
