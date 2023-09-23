The Giants recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
Ramos has mostly struggled in limited action at the major-league level, but he boasts a .300/.382/.546 slash line with 12 homers and nine stolen bases in 62 games this year at Triple-A. The young outfielder could get a few starts over what little remains of the regular season as the Giants steer toward official elimination.
More News
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Recalled from Sacramento•
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Starts, but losing work to Meckler•
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Recalled from Sacramento•