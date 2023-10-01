Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Sept. 23, and he went 0-for-8 with two strikeouts during his weeklong stint in the majors. Ramos had a .928 OPS at Triple-A this season but hit .179 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over 60 plate appearances in the big leagues.