The Giants optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old outfielder heads back to the farm as Mitch Haniger (forearm) makes his return from the 60-day injured list. Ramos has batted just .208/.269/.354 in 20 games (52 plate appearances) this season at the major-league level.
