Ramos went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Ramos was not in the Yankees' starting lineup Tuesday, but he was brought in for the seventh inning to take over for Aaron Judge in right field. Ramos answered the call at the plate, crushing a three-run home run in the eighth to give the Yankees a 5-1 lead in what turned out to be the game-winning runs for the Bronx Bombers after the Rockies scored two runs in the ninth. Even with Judge back from the IL, Ramos should still see some playing time in the outfield while the former is eased back following a more than three-month absence.