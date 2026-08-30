Ramos went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and a pair of walks in Sunday's 16-1 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start in right field against the left-handed Ranger Suarez, Ramos extended New York's lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning with a three-run, 416-foot blast, his 10th homer this season and first with the Yankees. Ramos had been struggling mightily in New York prior to Sunday, going just 7-for-59 (.119) with a .461 OPS in his first 20 games following a trade from San Francisco. Ramos figures to remain in the short side of a right-field platoon with Spencer Jones until Aaron Judge (ribs) is able to return.