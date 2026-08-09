Yankees' Heliot Ramos: Claims regular role for new team

Ramos will start in left field and bat third in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After being acquired from the Giants on Monday, Ramos looked like he could be at risk of taking on a short-side platoon role with his new team, but the Yankees' decision to demote Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week has cleared the way for Ramos to take hold of a regular spot in the lineup. Since being activated Tuesday, Ramos has gone 2-for-13 with two doubles, two walks and two hit-by-pitches while starting in left field in all five of the Yankees' games.