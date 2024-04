Pomares is on the injured list at High-A Eugene with a back injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old Cuban slugger slashed .254/.330/.438 with 14 home runs and a 32.9 percent strikeout rate in 95 games at High-A in 2022 and only played nine games (all on a rehab assignment) in 2023 due to back and quadriceps injuries.