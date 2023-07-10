Pomares (quadriceps) went 8-for-23 with two doubles and a 5:6 BB:K in eight rehab games for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate before being pulled off the assignment in late June.

Pomares has spent the entire season on High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list due to a quad strain but appeared to be close to rejoining the affiliate after he began a rehab assignment in the ACL on June 5. However, Pomares hasn't played for the Giants' rookie-ball club or another affiliate since June 24, perhaps indicating that he may have suffered a setback.