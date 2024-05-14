Meckler has resided on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list all season with a sprained wrist and is likely weeks away from a return to game action, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Meckler sustained the injury at some point during the Cactus League before the Giants optioned him to minor-league camp March 13. He hasn't been able to swing the bat much since being shut down, and because his absence has now hit the two-month mark, Meckler will presumably need to go through his own version of spring training all over again before being ready to take on an everyday role in the Sacramento outfield.