Meckler has gone 4-for-16 with a triple, one RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a run scored over his first nine Cactus League games.

The Giants' outfield is more or less set, but Meckler is at least getting a chance to play regularly in spring. He jumped from High-A to Triple-A last season thanks to impressive hitting skills, slashing .368/.453/.506 over 83 games across three levels of the minors. It was a contact-based approach -- he had six home runs and 17 doubles while adding 13 stolen bases. Meckler's good eye at the plate will work in his favor, but he'll likely need to spend most of this season at Triple-A Sacramento unless injuries create an opportunity for him to play in the majors.