The Angels reinstated Meckler (concussion) from the injured list Friday.

Meckler landed on the 7-day concussion IL last weekend after taking a pitch off his head, but he's now been cleared to rejoin the parent club following a minimum-length absence. The 26-year-old was in a bit of a slump at the plate before getting injured, going just 2-for-15 in his last five games, though he went 3-for-7 with a homer and a pair of walks during his rehab assignment at Single-A. Bryce Teodosio was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.