Martin is working his way back from a hamstring strain and has yet to make his season debut for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Martin suffered the injury, but Giants farm director Kyle Haines said that the 20-year-old won't be thrust into game action until he fully completes his rehab and return-to-play progression. The Giants are likely to let the No. 52 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft get his feet wet at shortstop when he begins his professional career, but the 6-foot-2, 188-pound Martin will most likely shift over to third base as he climbs the minor-league ladder.