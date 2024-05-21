Martin (hamstring) made his pro debut Monday for the Arizona Complex League Giants, going 1-for-2 with a strikeout and a run scored.

The No. 52 overall pick in last year's draft, Martin received the equivalent of first-round money (just shy of a $3 million signing bonus) due to his upside, but he didn't face good competition against Colorado high schoolers, and he's already 20. Given that he is a couple years older than most of the top prospects at the complex, the expectation should be that he will spend the bulk of this season at Single-A.