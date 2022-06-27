Garcia told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com on Sunday that he chose not to pursue any opportunities in baseball in free agency this winter, likely suggesting that he's opted to move on from the sport.

The 32-year-old infielder has technically been a free agent since last May, when he exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Phillies. Garcia likely could have landed a minor-league deal with another organization, but the prospect of spending extended time at the Triple-A level without the promise of a promotion to the majors might not have been too appealing for him at this stage of his career. Assuming Garcia doesn't elect to resume his playing career, he'll retire with a lifetime .245/.354/.339 slash line over 1,303 plate appearances in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Cardinals and Padres.