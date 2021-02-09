Garcia signed with Detroit as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Garcia has been a capable enough utility man over his seven-year big-league career, hitting a respectable .245/.354/.339 while appearing at all four infield spots. He didn't look good in 71 plate appearances last season, hitting just .200/.279/.250. If he looks like he's back to his typical form during camp, he'll likely deserve a bench spot somewhere, but whether or not the Tigers want to give a roster spot to a 31-year-old with his sort of profile remains to be seen.