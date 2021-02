Garcia is competing for a utility spot on Detroit's roster out of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Garcia joined the Tigers earlier this month and will compete with the likes of Harold Castro and Akil Baddoo for a bench job. Working in Garcia's favor is his ability to play multiple positions in the infield, though the 31-year-old only slashed .200/.279/.250 across 30 games last season, so he may need to get hot at the plate this spring to earn a roster spot.