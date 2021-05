Garcia will head to free agency after opting out of his contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Garcia agreed to a minor-league deal with the Phillies near the end of April, but he'll head back to the open market after electing to opt out. His last major-league action came in 2020 while with the Padres, hitting .200 with three doubles, 11 RBI and a stolen base in 35 contests.