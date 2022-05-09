Single-A Lynchburg placed Tucker on the 7-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain.
Though the 20-year-old shortstop should face a shorter timeline for a return from the injury than a pitcher would, he'll still likely be sidelined for multiple weeks while recovering from the injury to his throwing arm. The 2020 first-round pick has yet to see any action for an affiliate this season after slashing .150/.320/.300 across 25 plate appearances in his professional debut in 2021 with Cleveland's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.