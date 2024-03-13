Tena has gone 4-for-18 with two RBI, one run scored, four walks and two strikeouts over 12 Cactus League games.

Tena is at least getting a long look as a reserve infielder, but he hasn't posted the results to justify winning a roster spot. He's also showing a solid eye at the plate, which is encouraging after he struck out 13 times in 34 plate appearances following his call-up last season. Tena's easiest path to the major-league roster would be at shortstop, but Gabriel Arias (illness), Brayan Rocchio and Tyler Freeman are also contenders to see at-bats there. It may be better for Tena's development to start the year at Triple-A Columbus.