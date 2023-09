Cleveland recalled Tena from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Tena earns a September call-up to the Guardians after slashing .275/.359/.419 with eight homers and 16 steals in 96 games this summer between Double-A and Triple-A. The 22-year-old can back up multiple spots on the infield as Cleveland aims to gain ground in the AL Central standings.