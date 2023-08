Cleveland recalled Tena from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Tena was just promoted to the Triple-A level earlier this week after slashing .260/.353/.370 with four homers and 16 steals through 81 games with Double-A Akron. The 22-year-old infielder will give the Guardians some position-player depth as Josh Naylor (side) and Tyler Freeman (shoulder) both head to the 10-day IL.