Mercado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and three strikeouts in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Twins.

Mercado's playing time has cratered since Amed Rosario was made the Guardians' primary left fielder, which bumped Steven Kwan to right field. The ripple effects of Josh Naylor (illness) going on the COVID-19 injured list allowed Mercado to start in right field Friday, and he did fairly well with the opportunity. The 27-year-old owns a .205/.234/.452 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 77 plate appearances. When the Guardians are fully healthy, Mercado projects as a fourth outfielder.