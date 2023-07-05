Mercado cleared waivers and elected free agency Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mercado lost his spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster earlier this week and now will be on the lookout for a new home. The 28-year-old is a career .237/.289/.388 hitter over parts of five major-league seasons.
