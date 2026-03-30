Mercado signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday.

Arizona cut Mercado loose last week after he failed to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, but the veteran outfielder quickly found an opportunity in the Phillies organization. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run while appearing in two games during the affiliate's first series of the season. The 31-year-old previously spent the entire 2025 campaign at Lehigh Valley, slashing .247/.368/.370 with 11 home runs and 40 steals across 481 plate appearances.