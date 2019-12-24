Hank Conger: Will coach overseas
Conger will serve as a coach for the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization next season, Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.
Conger played during portions of seven seasons in the majors, most recently with the Rays in 2016. The 31-year-old hasn't formally announced his retirement, but his transition to coaching likely signals the end of his playing career after recording a .660 OPS with 31 home runs and 114 RBI over his major-league career with the Angels, Astros and Rays.
