Hembree was released by Cleveland on Saturday.
Hembree was let go after being informed that he wasn't going to make the team's Opening Day roster. He'll look to find a bullpen spot elsewhere but may have to settle for a minor-league deal, as he's coming off a year in which he allowed 19 earned runs in 19 innings.
