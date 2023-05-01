Hembree signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday.
After electing to become a free agent last week when Tampa Bay moved him off its 40-man roster, Hembree has quickly caught on with a new organization. Though Hembree is initially expected to report to Triple-A Toledo, he should have a clearer path to capturing a more permanent spot in Detroit's big-league bullpen than he did with the American League East-leading Rays, who had several promising relief arms in the majors and higher levels of the minors. Hembree had posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in seven innings with Triple-A Durham this season and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in his lone relief appearance with the Rays prior to being designated for assignment.