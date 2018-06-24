Plutko (4-1) gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out four in six innings Sunday against the Tigers.

He earned his fourth win in just six big-league appearances (five starts) this season, despite owning a 4.65 ERA. Nothing has been confirmed, but it seems likely that Plutko will get one more start next weekend in Oakland. However, Carlos Carrasco (forearm) is expected back in roughly 7-to-10 days, so the Indians will have to bump someone from the rotation, and that figures to be Plutko.