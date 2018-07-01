The Indians optioned Plutko to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Carlos Carrasco (forearm) due to return from the disabled list later this week, the Indians elected to keep prospect Shane Bieber in the rotation as the fifth starter and drop Plutko. The right-hander delivered a 4.66 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over seven outings (six starts) with the big club, but a 6.1 K/9 and 2.2 HR/9 suggest he was fortunate the ERA wasn't worse. Nonetheless, Plutko will likely be first in line to join the rotation the next time the Indians require another starter.

