Indians' James Hoyt: Back with Tribe
Hoyt re-signed Wednesday with the Indians on a one-year contract.
The Tribe non-tendered Hoyt two days earlier, likely as a means of avoiding the hike in salary he would have been due in arbitration. He'll return to the 40-man roster at what's presumably a more club-friendly price, but that won't necessarily help the right-hander's chances of breaking camp with the big club. Hoyt spent the bulk of the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Columbus but performed well in his eight appearances with Cleveland, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings.
