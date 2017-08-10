Indians' Jay Bruce: Added to active roster
Bruce was activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Rays, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
While Bruce isn't in the starting lineup, he'll likely be available off the bench Thursday. The veteran slugger, who has 29 homers in 103 games this season, should take over as the Indians' primary right fielder moving forward. Erik Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
