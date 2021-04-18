Bruce elected to retire following Sunday's game against the Rays, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The 34-year-old is out of the lineup for a third straight game Sunday after starting the season 4-for-34 with 13 strikeouts, and he's now decided to hang up his cleats after 14 seasons. Bruce has a .244/.314/.467 slash line with 319 home runs and 951 RBI in 1650 career games between the Reds, Mets, Phillies, Mariners, Yankees and Cleveland. The veteran slugger will be available off the bench one final time Sunday.