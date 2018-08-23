Tomlin (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Tomlin will return to the big-league bullpen after missing six weeks of action due to a right hamstring strain. He was able to make four rehab starts in the minors, including a pair of games with Triple-A Columbus in the past 10 days. Across 23 appearances (six starts) for Cleveland this year, he's logged a 6.98 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 49 innings.

