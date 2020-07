Freeman will be included on the Indians' 30-man, Opening Day roster, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 32-year-old was in close competition with Christian Arroyo in spring training to make the original Opening Day roster, and both players will be present in the team's initial 30-man group. Freeman had a solid showing in his first significant major-league action in 2019, posting a .752 OPS with four home runs and 24 RBI in 213 plate appearances.