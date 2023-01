Freeman was announced as the manager of the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in the Mariners' organization Tuesday.

The move officially brings the 35-year-old's playing career to a close. Drafted 331st overall by the Diamondbacks in 2010, Freeman appeared in the big leagues in every season from 2016 to 2021, hitting .225/.306/.306 in 193 career games. He did not play affiliated ball in 2022.