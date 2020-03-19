Indians' Scott Moss: Optioned to Triple-A
Moss was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Moss has yet to make his big-league debut and has only made four starts at the Triple-A level, so he was always likely to return there to start this season. He recorded a strong 2.96 ERA in 26 starts last season, with the majority of those coming at the Double-A level.
