Matijevic has signed with the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican Baseball League, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Matijevic, 28, got a cup of coffee with the Astros in 2022 before spending all of 2023 in the minors and eventually being removed from their 40-man roster and released. He's mostly a first baseman and corner outfielder but has dabbled at third base and center field.