Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Stays in Houston organization
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2023
9:22 am ET
Astros outrighted Matijevic to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
Matijevic will remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when Houston designated him for assignment prior to Opening Day. The 27-year-old reached the majors for the first time in 2022, hitting .209 with two home runs and five RBI across 71 plate appearances for the Astros.
