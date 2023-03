Matijevic was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Matijevic struggled to a .626 OPS in 40 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League this spring after batting just .209/.254/.328 over his first 71 major-league plate appearances last year. He'll serve as minor-league depth for Houston leading into the 2023 season.