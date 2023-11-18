Stallings was non-tendered by the Marlins on Friday, making him a free agent.
Stallings was a regular presence at catcher for Miami between 2022-23 and drew high praise for his defense, but he slashed just .210/.287/.290 over 660 plate appearances during that two-year stretch. The 33-year-old will probably have to accept a backup job somewhere for the 2024 season.
